Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after buying an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,061,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $272.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.30.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.