KeyCorp Boosts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $74.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

XEL stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 66.4% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $66,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 78.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 284,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

