KeyCorp Increases Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $54.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems stock opened at $49.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $8,134,460.00. Insiders have sold 588,545 shares of company stock worth $27,861,163 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.