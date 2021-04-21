Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

KRC stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

