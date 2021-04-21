Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KIM. Truist raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

NYSE KIM opened at $19.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after buying an additional 6,712,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,776,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,986,000 after buying an additional 1,969,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

