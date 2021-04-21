Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Acquires Shares of 3,686 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

USB stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $56.25. 44,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933,044. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

