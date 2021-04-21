Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Decreases Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up approximately 1.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,084,000 after buying an additional 277,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,202,000 after purchasing an additional 82,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Insiders have sold 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,914 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,577. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.