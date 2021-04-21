Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $11.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,312 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 3.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.23. 21,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,563. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

