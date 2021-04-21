KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KREF. BTIG Research started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. 260,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,966. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $86,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

