Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €13.40 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €13.40 ($15.76) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.60 ($14.82) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.27 ($13.25).

KCO stock opened at €10.86 ($12.78) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.66. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of €11.47 ($13.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

