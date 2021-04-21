K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.41 ($9.89).

ETR:SDF opened at €8.31 ($9.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.14. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a twelve month high of €10.44 ($12.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

