KT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KT)

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,525 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,171% compared to the typical volume of 592 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on KT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

KT stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. 35,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,905. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. KT has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in KT during the third quarter worth $362,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in KT by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in KT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

