Kurt Lageschulte Sells 25,000 Shares of American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Stock

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Kurt Lageschulte sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$28,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,385,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,670.

Kurt Lageschulte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Kurt Lageschulte sold 10,500 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total transaction of C$12,390.00.

CVE:AMY opened at C$1.10 on Wednesday. American Manganese Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$2.86. The firm has a market cap of C$217.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.84.

American Manganese Company Profile

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

