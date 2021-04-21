Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 4,940 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $199,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,960,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92.

KYMR stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.