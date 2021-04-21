Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,441 shares of company stock worth $17,389,574.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

