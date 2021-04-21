L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after buying an additional 369,299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after purchasing an additional 359,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.87. 16,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,249. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

