Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives CHF 57.99 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 57.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 60 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

About Lafargeholcim

