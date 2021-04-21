Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s previous close.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.20.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $613.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $587.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.94. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.