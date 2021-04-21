Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.05% of Hill-Rom worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 48,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average is $100.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

