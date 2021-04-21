Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 896 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $139,728,000 after purchasing an additional 91,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.33 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.22 and a 200 day moving average of $322.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

