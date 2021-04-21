Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

TER stock opened at $124.27 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average of $121.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.