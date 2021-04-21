Lantz Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Brightworth boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,157.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,191.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

