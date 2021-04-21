Lathrop Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after buying an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.73. 10,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,809. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.04 and its 200 day moving average is $235.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

