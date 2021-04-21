Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 1,948 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 3.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after buying an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ITW traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.52. 10,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,889. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.66 and a 12-month high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

