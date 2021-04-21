Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 260 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.40. 27,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,406. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

