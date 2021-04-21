Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 470 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 4.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $260.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.40 and its 200-day moving average is $220.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $145.61 and a 52-week high of $263.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.18.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

