Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.93

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and traded as low as $31.77. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.