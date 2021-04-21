Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.01

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.01 and traded as high as C$40.64. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$40.37, with a volume of 165,583 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.17.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.08.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.