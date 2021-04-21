LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Get LCI Industries alerts:

NYSE:LCII opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average of $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $71.34 and a 52 week high of $154.78.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,063 shares of company stock worth $995,768. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCI Industries (LCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.