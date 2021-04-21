Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Boosts Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Ball by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 149,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLL opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

