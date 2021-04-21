Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 175 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $177.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.54. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

