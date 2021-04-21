Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 500 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

