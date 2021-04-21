Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $228.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

