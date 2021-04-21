Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Linde by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $6,369,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock opened at $288.32 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $290.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

