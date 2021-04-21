Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $161.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

