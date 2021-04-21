Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 9.3%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares were up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.69 and last traded at $88.49. Approximately 56,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,542,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.98.

LMND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.67.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

