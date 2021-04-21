LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Short Interest Update

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 921,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of LHCG opened at $206.07 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a one year low of $116.26 and a one year high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.38.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in LHC Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

