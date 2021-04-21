Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.94 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.