Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

