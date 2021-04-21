Lido DAO Token Trading Down 6.8% This Week (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001851 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $9.21 million and $632,231.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00063053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00276710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.86 or 0.01026213 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.01 or 0.00654680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,150.42 or 0.99890274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars.

