Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 189,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,788,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,244,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

NYSE:LSI opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

