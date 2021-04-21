LikeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $15.04 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $15.04 million and $38,036.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00068124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00094668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00660999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.93 or 0.08099244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00049251 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,029,659,647 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,554,904 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

