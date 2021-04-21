Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.64. 30,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNC. Citigroup upped their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.93.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

