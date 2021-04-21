Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National comprises 0.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.93.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LNC opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

