LinkEye (LET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $602,553.00

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, LinkEye has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a total market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $602,553.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

