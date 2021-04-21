loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Rowe initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

