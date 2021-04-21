Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Lifted by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.5% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.08.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.59. 17,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,916. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

