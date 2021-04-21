Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.24. 1,344,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.81. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.08.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

