LockTrip (LOC) Market Cap Achieves $79.00 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $79.00 million and approximately $147,287.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for $5.28 or 0.00009405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 103.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.