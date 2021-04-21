Loop Capital Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $220.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $202.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $91.49 and a 1 year high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,387,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $230,159,000 after purchasing an additional 83,263 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

